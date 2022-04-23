Create a brand video to boost your business; here's why

Your brand represents your business, its core values, and overall personality in front of the general public. Everything you do, both online and offline, has the power to either elevate your brand or degrade it. Brands that have a good reputation in the industry and among their target audience are most likely to get more business, even if you put minimal effort into it directly. And by using the term “brand”, I don’t just mean your business or company; you may have to put efforts towards your personal brand as well.

As a marketer, you will now start working on your social media strategies, content management, and brand voice, all in quest of boosting your brand. But truth be told, having a brand video will help you deliver your message and reach people in a way no other medium can. But, what’s the problem with directing all of your efforts to other forms of content? Say, for instance, text, because obviously, when we speak of content, we first envision an article or a blog. But data suggests otherwise.

A survey involving marketers, educators, entrepreneurs, and government employees among other professionals conducted by Livestream and New York Magazine revealed that more than 80 percent of people would rather watch videos from a brand than read a blog. Furthermore, according to a recent study by Render Forest, 78 percent of users received more traffic to their website after using videos. Interestingly, 83 percent of video marketers claimed that videos helped them increase the average time a user spends on their website. It has also been observed that videos on landing pages increase conversions by up to 80 percent.

Why build your business with a brand video?

The statistics have proved that videos are “the thing” your brand needs to have a slim chance in this digital world. But the question that arises is: why do videos perform so well, particularly among the younger generations? Let’s find out.

Improves relatability and trust

There’s nothing more relatable and distinguishable for your target audience than a solid brand video. It instantly adds a face to a name and allows potential customers to understand the nature of your business. This helps build the trust factor, and consequently, your target audience is most likely to engage with your brand. Moreover, video content is an excellent way to stimulate emotions.

Ranks high in search engines

Algorithms of any search engine are designed in a way that the most useful content shows up for the users. This is why you need SEO – to make your content land on the first page of the search engine. If you open Google and type a “how-to” in the search box, there’s a high possibility that the suggested clip or the scrollable section presents multiple videos. This, in itself, is a sign that Google loves video. That means, if you use the right keywords and have the right tags and description, your content is as optimized as it can be.

Boosts sales

Invest in videos and watch your sales team singing praises about you. None of us like to hear a sales-like pitch, but the audience does respond well to a video. In fact, Wyzowl’s State of Video Marketing survey highlighted that 81 percent of marketers feel that video has a positive and direct impact on sales. This should pacify your worries that your target audience is too “intellectual” to embrace video marketing. Additionally, having a product-related video on the website can help generate leads, so they turn out to be more sales qualified. The same study also observed that over 86 percent of marketers say video has been useful for creating leads, high by 2 percent from 2021 and 5 percent than 2019. So, engage in videos and sell more efficiently.

Delivers better user experience

When it comes to text form of content, your audience has no option but to read through the whole article to understand it, and in the case of audio, say podcasts, there’s a lack of visual support to understand the context. Since video involves audio-visual combination, the brand using this tactic doesn’t face either of these challenges. For instance, if you are multi-tasking along with watching a video, you can simply insert the headphone and hear the video in the background. On the other hand, if you are in a public space and do not have access to earphones, you can mute the audio and simply watch the video. In fact, a majority of users on Facebook watch videos without audio.

Offers tangible ROI

How can you be certain your video content strategies are working well? The right way to know is by measuring your results. With so many analytics tools, it’s possible to monitor the effectiveness of your videos. You can notice the number of views you get and how many people take action after seeing your video. It’s easy to use video data to measure your success and ROI – showing a clear image of the video’s worth.

You may be contemplating whether or not video marketing is the right route for your brand, but having a brand video is essential for every business, irrespective of its size. Your brand video will not just help you connect with your audiences, but also tell them everything that your brand is all about.

(Chandan Bagwe is Founder / Director, C Com Digital- a digital ggency with AI-powered platform. Views are personal)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:37 PM IST