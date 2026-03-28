Craftsman Automation Invests ₹39,500 In Wind Power Arm To Raise Stake To 3.51%

Craftsman Automation Limited has made an additional equity investment of Rupees 39,500 in RC Green Powers Private Limited. |

Coimbatore: Craftsman Automation is stepping up its renewable energy play with a small but strategic investment aimed at securing compliance and long-term energy access.

The company has invested Rs 39,500 through the purchase of 3,950 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. This transaction represents an additional 2.63 percent stake in RC Green Powers Private Limited. Following this move, Craftsman Automation’s total holding in the entity has risen to 3.51 percent.

The investment is tied to wind power procurement under the Group Captive Scheme, as outlined under the Electricity Act, 2003. By increasing its stake, the company ensures it meets ownership criteria required to consume power generated through captive arrangements, aligning operational needs with regulatory requirements.

The filing indicates that such investments are part of an ongoing process rather than a one-time action. Craftsman Automation may periodically acquire or dispose of shares in RC Green Powers Private Limited to maintain compliance with prescribed ownership and consumption norms under the law.

This incremental investment builds on an earlier disclosure dated May 24, 2025, and reflects a measured approach to energy sourcing. By maintaining flexibility in its equity participation, the company can adapt to regulatory thresholds while securing stable access to renewable energy for its operations.

Craftsman Automation’s latest move highlights how industrial companies are aligning capital allocation with energy strategy, balancing compliance with sustainability goals.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.