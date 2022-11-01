CR Freight revenue increased 8% to Rs.635.87 crore in October 2022

Picture for representation | File

Central Railway’s Freight Loading of 43.97 million tonnes during the period from April to October 2022, is an increase of 7.19% over the same period of FY 2021-22 which is the best ever loading. The Freight Loading for the same period last year was 41.02 million tonnes.

Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKMs) increased by 7.3 % in the month of October- 2022 as compared to October 2021 and Lead has increased by 10.7% in October 2022 over October 2021. In terms of freight revenue, CR achieved 8.78% increase from Rs.584.55 crore in October 2021 to Rs.635.87 crore in October 2022.

106 rakes of Automobiles were loaded by Central Railway in October 2022 as compared to 45 rakes loaded in October 2021.

CR loaded 748 rakes of containers in October 2022 as compared to 679 rakes of containers in October 2021. 139 rakes of iron & steel have been loaded in October 2022 as compared to 90 rakes in October 2021. 180 rakes of petroleum products have been loaded in October 2022 as compared to 160 rakes loaded in October 2021. 116 rakes of fertilizer have been loaded in in October 2022 as compared to 107 rakes during the corresponding month last year.

Nagpur Division loaded 36 rakes of Iron Ore from Balharshah in October 2022 as compared to none in October 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway said that the increase in freight loading is due to several business development initiatives taken by Central Railway, including the infrastructure upgrade on Central Railway.