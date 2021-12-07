CpaaS company CometChat raises $10 mn in Series A round

CpaaS company CometChat announced it has raised $10 million in a Series A round. The oversubscribed round led by Signal Peak Ventures, included participation from existing investors Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures, Unbound VC among others.

Started in 2010 by siblings Anuj and Anant Garg, CometChat has built a communications platform for enterprises which provides them with plug n play text, chat, video and voice communications solutions to be integrated in their websites and apps. The Company, which has headquarters in India and the US, work with global names like HeySummit, Swedbank and Endeavour.

Anuj Garg, Co-founder CEO, CometChat, says, “We are thrilled to add SPV as an investor and partner as we look to scale our platform offering and expand our growing customer base. This is an important milestone that we wouldn’t have reached without our incredible team. We look forward to further investing in our customers’ success.”

McKay Dunn, Partner, Signal Peak Ventures, says, “When I first met Anuj and Anant a few years ago I immediately knew that they were people that I wanted to work with. I was impressed by their extremely complementary skillsets and by the unique way they were pursuing a developer-first approach to chat. They have since been able to build out a world-class team and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the CometChat journey.”

CometChat’s Series A funding will further enable growth acceleration along with platform enhancements. The company has plans to invest in expanding their global market share by investing in employee growth, accelerating Go to Market Strategies, scaling Platform Infrastructure, Platform Features.

In addition to the Series A fundraising, CometChat has been investing in expansion and preparing for growth with numerous initiatives including the addition of former SendGrid marketing executive, Dan Mitzner, as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. Along with recent investment in Marketing, CometChat has enhanced the stability and scalability of the platform, ensuring customers can confidently deliver a rich user experience.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:27 PM IST