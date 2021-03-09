Covid vaccination centre at JRH commences in the presence of WR GM

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centre of Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) at Mumbai Central was commenced by Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway along with Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) on 8th March, 2021. WR GM appreciated the efforts of the medical fraternity at Jagjivan Ram Hospital and also received his first dose of the vaccine. The Vaccination Centre was inspected by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and has been recognised as a Vaccination Centre for COVID-19 after inspection.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all necessary arrangements have been made as per guidelines and trained personnel deputed for smooth operation of the centre. Health Care Workers (HCW) of JRH have been trained to administer the vaccine after due verification. President WRWWO Tanuja Kansal became the first lady to get vaccinated at JRH on International Women’s Day.