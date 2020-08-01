Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

WR to run one more parcel special train with 2 trips between Dewas and Chandigarh

WR to run one more parcel special train with 2 trips between Dewas and Chandigarh

WR's JRH creates a web-enabled app for better care of Covid patients

WR's JRH creates a web-enabled app for better care of Covid patients

WR loads more than 11,800 rakes of goods trains, with revenue of Rs 3081 crore during the lockdown

WR loads more than 11,800 rakes of goods trains, with revenue of Rs 3081 crore during the lockdown

WR conducts week-long cleanliness drive from Aug 10-16 to mark Independence Day

WR conducts week-long cleanliness drive from Aug 10-16 to mark Independence Day

WR transports more than 95000 tonnes of essentials through its 457 parcel special trains

WR transports more than 95000 tonnes of essentials through its 457 parcel special trains

WR transports more than 3900 tonnes of medicines & medical equipment through its 456 parcel special trains

WR transports more than 3900 tonnes of medicines & medical equipment through its 456 parcel special trains

WR's 1st ever parcel special train for Bangladesh runs from Gujarat

WR's 1st ever parcel special train for Bangladesh runs from Gujarat

WR's BDUs create history with 2 trains to Bangladesh in a week from Gujarat

WR's BDUs create history with 2 trains to Bangladesh in a week from Gujarat

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in