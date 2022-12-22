Covid alert: Nasal vaccine from Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech may be rolled out next week

(ANI Photo)

Most remember the beginning of India’s covid vaccine rollout as a struggle to get online slots to get the jab, which would be filled up within minutes day after day. But after two doses were administered successfully to 90 per cent, the coverage of the booster dose has been low. To accelerate protection against the virus as a surge in China has raised concerns for India, Covaxin maker Bharatbiotech has developed the world’s first intra-nasal vaccine.



Already has emergency use approval

The needleless vaccine identified as iNCOVACC on the company’s website, has been approved for emergency use for people aged above 18, by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). According to media reports, the nasal vaccine will be rolled out as a booster for those who have received two doses from next week. Nasal administration of vaccine can provide efficient protection, thanks to the organised immune system of the mucosa.

Meant to be cost-effective

The booster shot had been made free for people above the age of 18 for 75 days from July, but it isn’t clear if the nasal vaccine will be unpaid or not. The vaccine had been created in collaboration with the Washington University in St.Louis. Bharat Biotech has claimed that iNCOVACC has been designed to be cost-effective for lower-income countries.