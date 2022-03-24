COVID-19: Singapore airlines to allow entry of fully vaccinated travellers from April 1

Fully vaccinated travellers on all Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights will enjoy quarantine-free entry into Singapore, without any on-arrival test or quarantine requirements, from 1 April 2022. This comes after the Singapore government simplified the travel protocols for entry into the country.

This opens up the entire SIA and Scoot network to all eligible customers. Today, SIA and Scoot operate from 97 destinations in 34 countries to Singapore. Please see Annexe A for details on the SIA Group network. Please refer here for SIA’s flight schedules, and here for Scoot’s flight schedules.

All fully vaccinated travellers are still required to take a pre-departure test and meet prevailing visa requirements.

Travellers, regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed to transit through Singapore on almost all SIA and Scoot flights from 1 April 2022 as long as they meet the entry requirements of their final destination.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:05 PM IST