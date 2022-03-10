Singapore-based Vauld partners with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN will continue its expansion in the world of decentralised finance as it teams up with cryptocurrency lending platform, Vauld.

Offering high yields, easy diversification, and automatic wealth creation, Singapore-based Vauld makes it easier than ever to bank on blockchain through a wide range of financial products and advanced trading features. As an all-encompassing digital wealth management solution, Vauld's platform serves users in over 50 countries, it said in a press statement.

As part of the partnership brokered by Project 11, Vauld branding will be displayed in a prominent position on the front wing of the team’s C42 cars, driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, as well as on other team assets.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, said, “The world of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies are huge markets with a technical complexity that makes them particularly interesting. By partnering with Vauld, we team up with one of the most accessible, secure and advanced trading platforms out there, enhancing our presence in this new and growing sector.”

Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder, Vauld, “Partnering with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is very exciting for us because they’re an incredible team in one of the most competitive sports in the world. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to decentralised money and we are glad to join forces because it’s a massive step in that direction.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:38 PM IST