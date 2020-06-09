COVID-19-driven move: Wipro collaborates with Amazon Web Services to strengthen its global presence

Global IT company, Wipro Limited and Amazon Web Services(AWS) have come together to help global organisations leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment leveraging DevOps. This alliance will help Wipro’s products operate smoothly leveraging AWS Cloud to support new trends that have risen due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

DevOps is a practise that involves software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops). This process aims to shorten the systems development life cycle and provide continuous delivery with high software quality.

Wipro offers end–to-end DevSecOps, Digital Rig, accelerates digital innovation and delivery through self-service while complying with federated and automated governance.

Delivered from the ‘Wipro AWS Launch Pad’ and aligned with Wipro’s agile anywhere approach, Digital Rig supports new ways of working in the current COVID-19 environment leveraging AWS Cloud.

David Jones, Group Chief Digital Officer, John Swire & Sons said, We were impressed to see the expertise in action at the Wipro AWS Launch Pad and look forward to Wipro enhancing this capability further.”

Manish Govil, General Manager and Global Head - AWS Practice, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro is a trusted APN (AWS Partner Network) premier consulting partner. We have added value to our joint customers by delivering DevOps solutions with agility and speed.”