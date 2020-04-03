Covid-19: CAIT writes to FM for trade relief package, interest waiver

months, it said.

Regarding power bills, it said that only actual consumption must be charged and no fixed charges to be levied for three months.

The traders' body asked for an interest subvention at 3 per cent per annum in loans to MSMEs, as a measure to improve the sustainability in the market.

The present norms related to collateral security need to be relaxed in view of present economic scenario, it added.

Talking of the recent relief measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Khandelwal said that relief given so far needs to be enhanced to take care of the Indian economy suffering from the slowdown, liquidity crunch and uncertainty.

"The government of India and various state governments have given different relief packages for various sectors of the economy, especially farmers in the past years. However, this time a strong stimulus package is needed for the small businesses who are the contributor of major chunk of revenue to the government treasury and are also the backbone of the Indian economy," it said.