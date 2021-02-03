Covaxin developer Bharat Biotech to sell COVID vaccine in US market with Ocugen

Biopharmaceutical company Ocugen and vaccine developer Bharat Biotech have entered an agreement to codevelop, supply, and commercialise Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the United States market.

As per the deal, Ocugen will have US rights to Covaxin and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including EUA) and commercialisation for the US market. However, initial doses will be supplied by Bharat Biotech to the US.

“Requiring only a standard vaccine storage temperature of 2-8oC and with the potential to treat all age-groups, Covaxin may offer an important option to protect lives across America,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

“With the recent progression of Covaxin use under EUA in India, I am confident that we will be able to work with Ocugen to develop a plan to bring Covaxin to the US market.,” said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.