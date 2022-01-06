Courseplay raises Rs 3 cr in Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Employee growth enablement platform Courseplay raises Rs 3 crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be used to focus on customer acquisition and bringing new AI-powered capabilities to market. The company will continue to expand operations across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Courseplay brings to the table end-to-end solutions in training delivery, employee engagement, workflow automation and impact measurement.

Arjun Gupta, Founder & CEO, Courseplay said, “Skill development alone is not going to cut it in this day and age, employers need to look at the growth and experience of their employees in the company. We are ready to capitalise on the wave of digital transformation and accelerate our expansion plans across emerging markets like India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.”

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures said, “Upskilling employees and improving workforce performance through regular staff training programmes has always been a must for companies across sectors. This online training programme has been the need of an hour especially with the world going digital due to COVID.”

The corporate learning and talent development market is a $450 billion market worldwide. Employee experience is one of the fastest growing segments in the enterprise SaaS sector and Courseplay is in prime position to take advantage of the staggering growth of this market over the next few years, Gupta said. He estimates that the market will grow at the rate of 20 to 25 percent YoY for the next three years given the recent push for digital transformation by companies in the region.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:40 PM IST