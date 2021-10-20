Course5 Intelligence strengthens leadership; gets ex-Majesco MD Farid Kazani onboard as EVP

Course5 Intelligence, a global Analytics and Applied AI company, has hired senior financial leader and corporate strategist, Farid Kazani, as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Finance.

Kazani’s core competencies are business planning and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance, stakeholder management, partnerships, and divestments.

Kazani said: “I look forward to leveraging my experience of over three decades in strategic and financial areas to drive strong and profitable growth for Course5 Intelligence.”

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, "We intend to capitalize on the momentum in the Analytics and Applied AI space. Towards this, we aim to drive specific organic and inorganic growth strategies and continue to invest in innovation. We believe that Farid’s experience and strong financial acumen will help us drive these initiatives and create maximum value for our clients and stakeholders.”

At Course5 Intelligence, Kazani will be responsible for the Finance function, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Development, and Stakeholder Management.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:48 AM IST