 'Corporate Hypocrisy At Its Peak': New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Receives Backlash For His 1,600 Km 'Commute'
Some internet users have underscored and, therefore, accused the company of hypocrisy. Starbucks, like many corporations, has often implemented policies that are ostensibly 'environmentally friendly' measures, which, according to some, are an exhibition of mere tokenism.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
The new Starbucks CEO, Brian Niccol, who replaced Indian-origin executive Laxman Narasimhan, has landed in a fresh pool of controversy. The former Chipotle boss's hefty 'commute' has come to notice, and in fact, it has now come under immense criticism from many and has become a bit of a PR nightmare for Starbucks.

Corporate Hypocrisy

According to reports, Niccol, who happens to be a resident of California, will not be relocating to the company headquarters in Seattle, Washington.

Instead, the head of one of the largest coffee chains will travel all the way from the Western American state to Seattle in his private jet. This journey is estimated to be about 1,600 km long.

This has not gone down well with many. Some internet users have underscored and, therefore, accused the company of hypocrisy. Starbucks, like many corporations, has often implemented policies that are ostensibly 'environmentally friendly' measures, which, according to some, are an exhibition of mere tokenism.

An X user expressed his dismay with the news. The user said, "Starbucks’ incoming CEO, Brian Niccol, will embark on an extraordinary daily commute of 1,600 kilometres. He’s 50-year-old, who resides in California, will travel daily to the company’s headquarters in Seattle"

"Is this corporate hypocrisy at its peak—Starbucks introducing paper straws and cups while pushing towards sustainability?"

The example of paper cups and paper straws instead of plastic products has been used by many as a marker of corporate hypocrisy.

Another user highlighted the hollow corporate promise of reducing carbon footprints while indulging in such vanity exercises for company executives.

The user said, "It will be ironic if Starbucks now releases a sustainability report and talks about lower emissions."

Some others have also pointed out at the cost of this entire travel regime. According to some, this could cost the company around Rs 10,00,00 on daily basis.

The sum and the company's approach towards Unions and employee rights at large have been under the radar in the past. In the past, the cafe-chain has been accused of 'Union Busting', a practice, that is illicit in the US.

Amid the ever-changing development, it remains to be seen how the company manages the headline from here on.

The company shares that are listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, have slumped by 1.42 per cent or USD 1.33, just in the past 5 days. The current price stands at USD 92.78 per share.

