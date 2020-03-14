Coronavirus Update: Blue Star revises growth due to COVID-19

In the last week of February, Blue Star had also increased the price of its products by 3-5%. The price hike was mainly due to an increase in customs duty on components for motors and compressors; an increase in ocean freight due to drop in a number of valid vessels, and airlifting of (consumer durable)components because of the CoronaVirus. “At this point in time, the market will not accept the price rise. So, that will hurt the demand further,” added Thiagarajan.

Despite lower demand, Thiagarajan claimed that the company will witness some shortage between April 15 and 30th. “My company will run out of the material between April 15 and 30th. But since the demand will also come down, I am not so worried.”