Coronavirus update: China sets high standards in dealing with virus; US expert

Washington: China's progress in containing the novel coronavirus is setting "a high standard that the rest of the world must not only admire but also must seek to emulate," a leading US expert on China has said.

In dealing with the COVID-19, China has adopted resolute and rigorous lock downs and restrictions, which are "unprecedented in the long annals of global health," Robert Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, told Xinhua via email on Thursday.

History may well thank China for pioneering how to deal with virulent contagions in a globalised world, said Kuhn.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has implemented the most comprehensive and rigorous measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus, including locking down cities, to protect public health both domestically and globally.

The WHO characterised the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic as the virus continues to spread worldwide while urging the international community to take urgent and aggressive action to contain the disease.

The dramatic reduction of new cases in China has surprised most foreign experts and observers, Kuhn noted.

Though Western media have expressed different views, "there has been a general shift, now recognising China's success in containing the virus," even though extraordinarily tough measures were imposed and enforced compared to some other countries, Kuhn said.