Coronavirus to have economic consequences: MIS

The pneumonia of unknown cause was first reported in the WHO Disease Outbreak News on January 5. By January 12, the outbreak was confirmed.

On Tuesday, SBI's research team Ecowrap also said the impact of coronavirus outbreak will be severe as Wuhan is the hub of transport and industry.

While the total cost of SARS outbreak in 2003 at current prices is about 57 billion dollars, epidemiology models suggest the current disease is in the ascending phase.

"With a sudden shift in expenditure priority, the growth will be affected in China and globally," said Ecowrap.