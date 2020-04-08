Coronavirus in India: All pending Income Tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh to be issued immediately

The Government of India on Wednesday announced that all pending income tax refunds up to Rs. 5 lakh would be issued immediately. This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers added a press note on the Income Tax Department's Twitter handle.

Additionally, the government has also decided to issue all pending GST and custom refunds. This is expected to benefit around 1 lakh business entities, including MSMEs.

The press note from the Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue added that this was being done "with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals".

"The total refund granted will be approximately Rs. 18,000 crore," the note added.