Coronavirus hits aviation industry: Air Deccan ceases operations 'until further notice', employees put on sabbatical without pay

Singh added that in the coming week the company's management would conduct meetings with the heads of departments to ensure continuity for certain key personnel. This, he said, was to ensure that the airline could be restarted smoothly at the "right time".

I personally assure you as and when Air Deccan recommences the operations under conducive circumstances, all existing employees will be offered first right of refusal for their current positions," he added.

As per a PTI report, Air Deccan has a fleet of four 18-seater Beechcraft aircraft to fly on regional routes in western India, focusing on Gujarat.

While Air Deccan is the first aviation company to shut operations entirely, they are not the first to have taken steps since the lockdown came into place on March 25.

According to reports, there are many airlines that are nearing bankruptcy as cash reserves begin to run dry. A letter informing Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the same was sent last week by FICCI.

Earlier, IndiGo had announced a pay cut of up to 25% for senior employees. Vistara had announced a compulsory leave without pay of up to three days for its senior employees in March and GoAir had reduced employee salaries as well as laying ff expat pilots and introducing a system of leave without pay on a rotational basis.