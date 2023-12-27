 Coromandel International Resolves Ammonia Pipeline Leak At Ennore Plant In Chennai
Coromandel International, part of the Murugappa Group, reported an abnormality on the night of December 26, 2023, at 23:30 hrs along the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline, situated near the shoreside and outside the plant premises.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Coromandel International

Coromandel International Limited on Wednesday said that it successfully isolated the ammonia system facility and restored normalcy at its Ennore fertilizer manufacturing factory in Chennai, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

Ammonia Pipeline Anomaly Outside Plant Premises

"Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time," the company said via the regulatory filing.

"During the process, few members in the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. All are safe and normalcy is restored. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system," the company said.

Coromandel International Limited shares

The shares of Coromandel International on Wednesday at 11:10 am IST were trading at Rs 1,225.35, down by 3 per cent.

article-image

