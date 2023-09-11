Coromandel International Announces Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | Coromandel International

Coromandel International Limited Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has allotted 17,960 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid up to the option grantee on Monday, under the ESOP Scheme 2016, the company annpounced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs 29,43,75,569 divided into 29,43,75,569 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each to Rs 29,43,93,529 divided into 29,43,93,529 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each.

Coromandel International Limited shares

The shares of Coromandel International Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,124, down by 0.018 percent.

ESOP

Earlier on September 4, Coromandel International allotted 15,050 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid up to the option grantee under the ESOP Scheme 2016.

