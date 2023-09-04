Coromandel International Allots Equity Shares Under ESOP Scheme | Coromandel International

Coromandel International, an Indian crop protection corporation, on Monday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has allotted 15,050 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid up to the option grantee under the ESOP Scheme 2016, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs 29,43,60,519 divided into 29,43,60,519 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each to Rs 29,43,75,569 divided into 29,43,75,569 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each.

Coromandel International Limited shares

Coromandel International on Monday opened at Rs 1124.95 and closed at Rs 1118. The stock had a high of Rs 1124.95 and a low of Rs 1106.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coromandel International is Rs 32,977.21 crore.

Read Also Anupam Rasayan Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)