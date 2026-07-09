'Coordinated Controversy': Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Questions Push Back Against Ethanol Blended Fuel

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | IANS

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has defended India’s ethanol blending programme amid growing criticism over higher ethanol content in petrol, questioning the sudden rise of concerns around E20 fuel.

He questioned the "coordinated controversy" around ethanol-blended fuels. Puri said E20 petrol has already been in use in India for nearly two years and argued that the debate around ethanol-blended fuels has intensified only recently despite its gradual rollout.

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Highlighting India’s dependence on imported crude oil, the minister said the country imports more than 85% of its crude requirements and contributes significantly to global oil demand growth.

He said increasing ethanol blending is part of India’s broader effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and strengthen energy security.

Puri pointed out that India recently introduced E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles, priced around Rs 20 per litre lower than regular E20 petrol, along with the launch of flex-fuel cars and motorcycles on June 5.

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He said ethanol-blended fuels have been used in the country for several years, with E15-plus fuel available for over three years, E19-plus for more than two years and E20 petrol since April 2025.

According to Puri, more than 200 million two-wheelers and around 2 million four-wheelers are currently operating on E20 fuel without any major reported problems.

The minister questioned the timing of the criticism, suggesting that opposition to ethanol blending increased as India moved towards greater energy self-reliance.

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He also asked who benefits if the country continues to remain dependent on imported crude oil or batteries.

Puri said ethanol blending provides multiple benefits, including reducing crude oil imports, improving energy security, lowering air pollution, supporting farmers and saving foreign exchange.

He added that greater adoption of domestically produced fuels would reduce India’s vulnerability to international supply disruptions and fluctuations in global energy prices.

The minister described E20 as a tested, scientifically validated and internationally accepted fuel, stating that it is safe for vehicles and aligned with India’s long-term clean energy transition goals.

The government has maintained that ethanol blending is a key component of its strategy to promote alternative fuels, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen domestic agricultural value chains.