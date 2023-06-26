Container Corporation Of India Appoints R C Paul Kanagaraj As Non-Official Independent Director | Wikipedia

The board of directors of Container Corporation of India on Monday following the orders from Ministry of Railway appointed R C Paul Kanagaraj as Non-Official Independent Director of the company for a period of three years, the company announced through an exchange filing.

R.C. Paul Kanagaraj is a Practicing Advocate at Chennai High Court. He has done BA.BL from Coimbatore Law College, Tamil Nadu and has been enrolled with Bar Council of India since 1989.

He has a rich & long experience of 34 years in practicing law. He was elected four times as President of Madras High Court Advocates Association (from 2006-2016).

In 2014, he founded a regional political party ‘Tamil Maanila Katchi’ and served as the President of the party, which was later merged with ‘Bharatiya Janata Party’ in June, 2020. Since June 2020, he has been functioning as President of the Legal wing of Bhartiya Janta Party, Tamil Nadu. Presently he is state Vice President of Tamil Nadu BJP. He is also serving as an elected member of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

