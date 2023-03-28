 Container Corporation appoints two new part-time government directors from Railway Board
Manoj K Srivastava and Amrendra Kumar Chandra are both Principal Executive Directors on the Railway Board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, Container Corporation of India, has announced the appointment of Manoj K Srivastava, the Principal Executive Director of Railway Board, as the Part Time Government Director of the firm.

Another Principal Executive Director of the Railway Board, Amrendra Kumar Chandra, has also been appointed as a part time government director at Concor.

