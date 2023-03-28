Container Corporation appoints two new part-time government directors from Railway Board

According to a regulatory filing, Container Corporation of India, has announced the appointment of Manoj K Srivastava, the Principal Executive Director of Railway Board, as the Part Time Government Director of the firm.
Another Principal Executive Director of the Railway Board, Amrendra Kumar Chandra, has also been appointed as a part time government director at Concor.
