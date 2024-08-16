 Considering Buying A Second Home Near MMR? Here Are Key Points To Keep In Mind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessConsidering Buying A Second Home Near MMR? Here Are Key Points To Keep In Mind

Considering Buying A Second Home Near MMR? Here Are Key Points To Keep In Mind

Ensure a wise investment to avoid regret later

Chandresh VithalaniUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

When considering the purchase of a second home near the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), it is imperative to conduct thorough due diligence to ensure a wise investment and a pleasurable retreat.

Location and Accessibility

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Appoints Prasad Karande As Full-Time Registrar After Nearly 2 Years
Mumbai University Appoints Prasad Karande As Full-Time Registrar After Nearly 2 Years
Raksha Bandhan: Actress Juhi Babbar & Businessman Sunjay Chowdhri And The Chosen Siblings
Raksha Bandhan: Actress Juhi Babbar & Businessman Sunjay Chowdhri And The Chosen Siblings
Mumbai: Retired Assistant Commissioner Of Police Booked For Derogatory Remarks Against Air Hostess Over Parking Dispute
Mumbai: Retired Assistant Commissioner Of Police Booked For Derogatory Remarks Against Air Hostess Over Parking Dispute
Mumbai: Court Orders Paraplegic Foundation To Vacate Sion Hospital Premises For ₹600 Crore Redevelopment Project
Mumbai: Court Orders Paraplegic Foundation To Vacate Sion Hospital Premises For ₹600 Crore Redevelopment Project

Evaluate the location's proximity to essential services and amenities such as healthcare facilities, grocery stores, and entertainment options. Accessibility is key, especially for weekend getaways. Ensure the property is well-connected by road or railway to minimize travel time.

Legal and Financial Due Diligence

Verify the property's title and ensure there are no legal disputes. Engage a real estate attorney to navigate local regulations and zoning laws. Financing for a second home typically involves higher interest rates and down payment requirements compared to primary residences​.

Read Also
Evaluating Real Estate Opportunities In MMR
article-image

Maintenance and Management

Plan for the property's upkeep, particularly if it is far from your primary residence. Hiring a property management service can ensure regular maintenance and manage rental arrangements if you plan to lease the property​.

Insurance and Risk Assessment

Evaluate the insurance needs, especially if the property is in an area prone to natural disasters. Adequate coverage is essential to protect your investment from unforeseen events.

Read Also
What Is Causing Property Rates To Inflate In Mumbai?
article-image

Tax Implications

Consult with a tax advisor to understand the tax implications of owning a second home. Deductions may be available for mortgage interest and property taxes, but these can vary depending on how the property is used​.

Potential for Appreciation

Research the local real estate market trends to assess the long-term appreciation potential. Look for areas with planned infrastructure developments, which can significantly boost property values over time​​.

(The author is Partner, Palladian Partners Advisory Pvt. Ltd. Look for the second part of this article in the next REJ page)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How To Get Right Of Negative Energy Of Your Vastu

How To Get Right Of Negative Energy Of Your Vastu

New Essential For Urban Living: Multiple Modes Of Transport From Residence To Workplace

New Essential For Urban Living: Multiple Modes Of Transport From Residence To Workplace

RBI Retains Repo Rate And LTCG Tax Amendment, Real Estate Industry Stalwarts React

RBI Retains Repo Rate And LTCG Tax Amendment, Real Estate Industry Stalwarts React

Considering Buying A Second Home Near MMR? Here Are Key Points To Keep In Mind

Considering Buying A Second Home Near MMR? Here Are Key Points To Keep In Mind

Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List

Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List