 Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questions ex-SEBI chief UK Sinha for 'joining the board of an Adani enterprise'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCongress MP Jairam Ramesh questions ex-SEBI chief UK Sinha for 'joining the board of an Adani enterprise'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questions ex-SEBI chief UK Sinha for 'joining the board of an Adani enterprise'

UK Sinha, a former bureaucrat, served as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2011 and 2017.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday questioned former SEBI chairman Upendra Kumar Sinha after he was appointed as an Independent Director at NDTV, one of India's leading media companies owned by the Adani Group.

Sinha's appointment comes at a time when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating the Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate after Hindenburg report.

The Adani's group's companies' debt and securities ratings have come under SEBI's radar.

SEBI has likely sought details of all the ratings from credit rating agencies on local loans and securities of Adani companies. By end of February 22nd, Adani firms' market valuation dropped by 70% from its peak level.

Read Also
BSE, NSE want Adani's clarification on report that it hasn't repaid share-backed loans
article-image

"UK Sinha has been a distinguished administrator but having been Chairman of SEBI(2011-2017) should he now have joined the board of an Adani enterprise when SEBI is investigating Adani?

"It’s a matter of perception & optics, even assuming his connection with SEBI ended 6 yrs back," Ramesh tweeted.

Who is UK Sinha?

Sinha, a former bureaucrat, served as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2011 and 2017.

Before this, he was the Chairman and Managing Director at UTI Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd for six years.

Read Also
Congress announces ‘Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha' across India from April over Rahul's...
article-image

Other appointments at NDTV

Apart from Sinha, NDTV also appointed Welspun India Ltd CEO and MD Dipali Goenka as Independent Directors.

The Board has approved the appointment of Sinha and Goenka with immediate effect.

Both of them have been appointed as Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from March 27, 2023, for two years, up to March 26, 2025, NDTV said.

Last year in December, the Adani Group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of the stake of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy at a premium of almost 17 per cent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm. (With ANI inputs)

Read Also
Adani responds to report questioning prepayment of loan, calls it deliberate misrepresentation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questions ex-SEBI chief UK Sinha for 'joining the board of an Adani...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questions ex-SEBI chief UK Sinha for 'joining the board of an Adani...

Recession inevitable if tech layoffs accelerate for next few months

Recession inevitable if tech layoffs accelerate for next few months

Replaced as Realme India head, Madhav Sheth to stay with firm as VP of business and corporate...

Replaced as Realme India head, Madhav Sheth to stay with firm as VP of business and corporate...

NHPC to raise Rs 5,600 crore from corporate bonds in FY24

NHPC to raise Rs 5,600 crore from corporate bonds in FY24

Punjab National Bank to offer equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue

Punjab National Bank to offer equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue