Concord Biotech Q4 Profit Falls 37% As Revenue And Margins Weaken, Board Recommends ₹7.55 Dividend For FY26

Concord Biotech reported a 36.8 percent decline in Q4 FY26 net profit. |

Mumbai: Concord Biotech reported a weak set of earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, with net profit falling 36.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 88.8 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 140.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The decline in profit was mainly due to lower revenue and weaker operating performance during the quarter.

Revenue Drops Over 24 percent

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 326.1 crore in the January-March quarter, down 24.1 percent from Rs 429.9 crore reported a year ago.

The fall in revenue weighed on the company’s overall financial performance and profitability.

Concord Biotech is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished formulations.

EBITDA And Margins Under Pressure

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 37.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 118.5 crore during the quarter.

In the same period last year, EBITDA stood at Rs 190.6 crore.

Operating profitability also weakened. EBITDA margin narrowed to 36.4 percent from 44.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

The lower margin indicates that profitability came under pressure as costs remained elevated compared to revenue growth.

Dividend Recommendation

Despite the weaker quarterly performance, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 7.55 per equity share having a face value of Rs 1 each for FY26.

The proposed dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company has fixed July 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Stock Ends Lower

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of Concord Biotech ended the trading session lower.

The stock closed at Rs 1,050.60 on the NSE on Friday, down Rs 49.10 or 4.46 percent from the previous close, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of the quarterly results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should consult financial advisors before investing.