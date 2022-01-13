Comviva to offer next-generation BlueMarble solution on IBM Cloud

Comviva , the global leader in mobility solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver its next-generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM cloud for telecommunications.

This collaboration is in line with Comviva's parent company, Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW charter, that focuses on investing in emerging technologies.

The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era.

Comviva's BlueMarble, which is now ready to run on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, enables CSPs to modernize their business platforms without having to go through large complex transformation cycles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:39 PM IST