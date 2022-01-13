e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic drawn to play compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the 1st RoundIndia reports 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases, 27% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,488
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Comviva to offer next-generation BlueMarble solution on IBM Cloud

This collaboration is in line with Comviva's parent company, Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW charter, that focuses on investing in emerging technologies.
Agencies
The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers globally in the 5G era. | File photo

The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers globally in the 5G era. | File photo

Advertisement

Comviva , the global leader in mobility solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver its next-generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM cloud for telecommunications.

This collaboration is in line with Comviva's parent company, Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW charter, that focuses on investing in emerging technologies.

The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era.

Comviva's BlueMarble, which is now ready to run on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, enables CSPs to modernize their business platforms without having to go through large complex transformation cycles.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
Advertisement