Commercial LPG Up ₹195.50 To ₹2,078.50, ATF Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Per Kl For First Time Amid West Asia Crisis

Commercial LPG prices rose by Rs 195.50, making cylinders costlier for businesses, while domestic rates stayed unchanged. | Representational Image

New Delhi: Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 195.50 from April 1. A 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi. This is the second consecutive monthly hike, after prices were raised by Rs 114.50 on March 1.

The increase mainly impacts hotels, restaurants, and small businesses that depend on commercial gas for daily operations.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

There is some relief for households. Domestic cooking gas prices have not been changed. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder continues to cost Rs 913 in Delhi. The last revision in domestic LPG rates was on March 7, when prices were increased by Rs 60.

Why prices are rising?

The main reason behind the price hike is the sharp rise in global oil prices. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted energy supply chains, pushing oil prices up by nearly 50 percent.

Oil marketing companies revise LPG and aviation fuel prices on the first day of every month based on international rates and currency exchange movements.

Jet fuel prices hit record high

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF), also known as jet fuel, has seen a massive surge. Prices have crossed the Rs 2 lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time.

In Delhi, ATF prices jumped to Rs 2,07,341.22 per kilolitre from Rs 96,638.14 earlier. This is more than double the previous rate. Even in March, prices had already increased by 5.7 percent.

Petrol and diesel remain stable

Despite rising global oil prices, petrol and diesel rates have not changed. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi. Prices have remained steady since a Rs 2 per litre cut last year.