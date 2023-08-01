 Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Cut By ₹99.75; No Change For Domestic Cylinders
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Cut By ₹99.75; No Change For Domestic Cylinders | File

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have made price revisions for commercial LPG and slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹99.75, while keeping the cooking gas rates unchanged. The changed prices will be effective from August 1.

The new prices will be effective from Tuesday and Delhi's retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,680. The retail prices of a cooking gas cylinder in Mumbai and Kolkata will be at ₹1,640.50 and ₹1,802.50 respectively.

However, the Oil marketing companies kept domestic cooking gas rates unchanged.

Jet fuel price increased

On the other hand the IOCL has increased the price of aviation turbine fuel by 8.5 per cent over July, effective from August 1. The price for domestic airlines in Mumbai will be ₹92,124.13 per kg whereas in Delhi it will be ₹98,508.26 per kg.

Previous Commercial LPG price hikes

The monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.

Earlier in July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by ₹7 each. Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by ₹172, in June it was reduced by ₹83. On June 1, Prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by ₹83.50 to ₹1,773 per unit of 19 kg with immediate effect.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by ₹91.50 per unit.

Prices of domestic cooking gas were last revised on March 1 this year.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit.

