Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,584.62, Nifty At 19,769.05 | File

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,584.62, up by 56.95 points and Nifty was at 19,769.05 with a gain of 15.25 points. JSW Steel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Power Grid, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the losers.

Escorts Kubota, Welspun Enterprises, PVR Inox, Triveni Turbine, Thermax, Cholamandalam Invesmtner and Finance Company, Tracxn Technologies, Anant Raj, Thyrocare Technologies, Anupam Rasayan India, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Syrma SGS Technology, Adani Total Gas, Redington, Almia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Metro Brands, Gujarat Mineral Development and Godrej Agrovet shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Fiscal deficit

The Indian government's fiscal deficit increased from ₹2.10 lakh crore in April-May to ₹4.51 lakh crore in April-June, revealed data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday.

Core sector growth

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, India's eight core sectors that include coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, natural gas and refinery products posted a growth of 8.2 per cent in June.

Markets on Monday

The markets closed higher on Monday breaking two day losing streak with Sensex at 66,508.15, up by 347.95 points and Nifty gaining 94.85 points at 19,740.90.

Global markets

US markets closed on the last day of the month with gains on the back of earnings, economic data and central bank announcements. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100.24 points at 35,559.53, the S&P 500 closed 6.73 points higher at 4,588.96 and Nasdaq Composite rose 29.37 points at 14,346.02.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 37.71 points to 20,116.60, South Korea's KOSPI saw a rise of 32.38 points at 2,665.37, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 246.31 points to 33,418.53 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it gained 1 point to trade at 19,791.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday morning were little changed and continued to trade close to three-month high on signs of tightening global supply as producers implement output cuts amid strong demand in the US. Brent crude futures slipped 13 cents to $85.30 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped to $81.69 per barrel down by 11 cents.

The front-month brent on Monday had settled at its highest since April 13 whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude had settled at its highest since April 14.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday at 82.31 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.25.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)