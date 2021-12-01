Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 100: Check latest rate in your city

LPG prices for commercial cylinders were on Wednesday hiked by 100 per cylinder. Earlier prices of commercial LPG were hiked on November 1.

According to a report by Zee News, the increased price of LPG cylinders is effective from today.

The national oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial 19kg LPG cylinder by Rs 100.50, taking the new price to Rs 2,101 in Delhi. While, in Mumbai it will cost Rs 2,051 per cylinder. In Kolkata and Chennai it will cost Rs 2,174.50 and Rs 2,234.50 per cylinder respectively.

This is the second-highest price of 19kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it used to cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder. However, there is no increase in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.

LPG Cylinder Rate is revised monthly for all over the States and Union Territories in India.

Earlier on November 1, prices of 19kg Commercial cylinder has seen a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50. On October 1, prices of 19kg commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and decreased by Rs 2.50 on October 6. On September 1, the prices of these cylinders were increased by Rs 75.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:00 AM IST