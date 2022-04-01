Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 250: Check new rates

Oil marketing companies have hiked commercial 19-kg Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices by Rs 250 effective Friday, April 1.

Accordingly, in Delhi, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost Rs 2,253, according to news agency ANI. However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,205. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at Rs 2,351, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,406.

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.

Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The government on Thursday more than doubled the price of natural gas that is used to produce electricity, make fertilisers, turned into CNG and piped to household kitchens for cooking, on the back of a spike in global energy prices.

The price of gas produced from old regulated fields, such as the nation's largest gas field of Bassein of ONGC, will rise to a record high of USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from the current USD 2.90 per mmBtu, according to the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:42 AM IST