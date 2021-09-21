Cogos partners with Three Wheels United; to provide EV financing solutions to driver partners

Cogos, Bangalore-based logistic player announced its partnership with the Three Wheels United(TWU) - a Bangalore-based financier of light electric vehicles to provide Electric Vehicle (EV) financing solutions to driver partners.

This partnership will further encourage driver partners to stay relevant to the changing needs of the logistic business and get easy financing for EVs. This tie-up will enable easy financing of over 500 EVs, it said in a press release.

“The changing landscape and evolving demands of clients has changed the dynamics of logistic businesses. EV as a business model looks ideal for many; however, EV finance has been a major hurdle for a complete EV adoption. Beyond ensuring acceleration of our EV adoption goals it also helps our driver partners to be relevant to the current market demands.” said Prasad Sreeram, CEO & Co-Founder, Cogos.

Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United said, “We continue to expand our partnership with logistic operators making it easier for logistic partners and their drivers to switch to electric vehicles through the TWU platform.''

The demand for EV adoption has been on the rise, with D2C and E-commerce players turning conscious about their ESG goals. COGOS plans to deploy their EV fleets starting with Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:10 PM IST