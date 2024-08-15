 Cognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report

Cognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report

Cognizant's off-campus hiring policy, which sets the starting salary for recent graduates at Rs 2.5 lakh annually, has come under fire. Since it hasn't changed since 2002, this pay scale has drawn a lot of attention.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Apparently, after a four-month wait, Cognizant has begun offering pay increases to a portion of its workforce, ranging from 1 per cent to 5 per cent. Due to the company's decade-low starting salary offers for recent graduates, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the hikes.

A report in the Economic Times stated that the increases, which were determined by performance ratings, have generated more discussion, especially since the maximum increase was limited to 5 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon: Rise In Dengue, Malaria, Gastro, H1N1 Patients; BMC Issues Advisory
Mumbai Monsoon: Rise In Dengue, Malaria, Gastro, H1N1 Patients; BMC Issues Advisory
Mumbai: Shanmukhananda Sabha, Sion, Awards Lt Gen Dr V Ravishankar; Honors 15 Army Martyrs On Independence Day
Mumbai: Shanmukhananda Sabha, Sion, Awards Lt Gen Dr V Ravishankar; Honors 15 Army Martyrs On Independence Day
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 20 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 20 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters
Cognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report
Cognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report

Performance based hike

Employees with a performance rating of three received a one-to three percent increase, those with a rating of four saw a four percent increase, and those with the highest rating of five received increments of up to five percent, according to sources cited in the report.

This is significantly less than the reported 7–11 per cent pay raises that Cognizant employees received in April 2023.

Off-campus hiring policy

The announcement of these small increases comes at the same time that Cognizant's off-campus hiring policy, which sets the starting salary for recent graduates at Rs 2.5 lakh annually, has come under fire.

Since it hasn't changed since 2002, this pay scale has drawn a lot of attention on social media, particularly in light of the present state of the economy.

Read Also
Cognizant To Acquire Belcan For Nearly ₹10,861 Crore To Diversify Operations
article-image

One of the highest paid IT CEO

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the low beginning salaries, focus has also shifted to Ravi Kumar Singisetti, the CEO of Cognizant, who is currently said to be the highest-paid IT CEO in India.

Singisetti received compensation totaling USD 22.56 million (roughly Rs 186 crore) in 2023, which is 556 times the median salary of Cognizant workers. A USD 20.25 million one-time stock award was included in his earnings, which made up a sizable portion of his overall compensation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report

Cognizant Employees Given 1-5 % Salary Hike; CEO Ranks Among India's Highest Paid : Report

Hindustan Zinc Plans Special Dividend Payment Of ₹8,000 Cr To Shareholders

Hindustan Zinc Plans Special Dividend Payment Of ₹8,000 Cr To Shareholders

Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24

Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24

BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India

New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India