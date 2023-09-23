Coforge Allotts Over 1 Lakh Shares To Top Management As Stock Options | File photo

Coforge on Saturday allocated 1,39,879 shares to the top management of the company Including President, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 10 each were given under Employee Stock Option Plan.

It also added that Coforge had received share application money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs 13,98,790.

1 lakh shares were allotted to Sudhir Singh the CEO - Executive Director of the company and 1,633 shares were given to Mark Richard Holden the Chief Business Officer of the company. While Madan Mohan, the executive vice president was given 28,246 shares, Gautam Samanta, the president was given 10,000 shares.

Coforge shares

The shares of Coforge on Friday closed at Rs 5,283.70, down by 0.99 per cent.

