Cochin Shipyard bags order for construction of Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels

Cochin Shipyard on Friday announced that the company received an order from NAVSHUTTLE 1 AS and NAVSHUTTLE 2 AS, Lysaker Norway for the design and construction of 2 Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels, through an exchange filing. The cost of the project is approximately Rs 550 crore.

The order was received from companies in Samskip Group, headquartered in the Netherlands. THe first vessel is expected to be delivered in 28 months and the second in 34 months. These ships will be able to carry about 365 45-feet long high cube containers and are expected to serve the European Market where there is a high demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

Cochin Shipyard shares

The shares of Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday closed at Rs 444, up by 1.40 per cent.