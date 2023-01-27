e-Paper Get App
Coca Cola may launch smartphone in collaboration with Realme by March

Coca Cola may launch smartphone in collaboration with Realme by March

The iconic cola brand will be launching the device in India just before summer, in this quarter itself.

Friday, January 27, 2023
Any mention of Coca Cola and the first thing that comes to mind is a can or bottle of the chilled fizzy drink that makes Indian summers bearable, lights up festivals and is a staple for family gatherings. The last thing someone will associate with the iconic brand is a smartphone, but smartphone maker Realme is set to change that. The iconic American beverage brand and the emerging Chinese smartphone company are reportedly collaborating on a Coca Cola brand handset.

According to a tech influencer Mukul Sharma's tweet, Realme's Coca Cola phone will hit the stands in India before summer, as it will be launched in this quarter itself. He also offered a glimpse of the #cola phone with the unmissable Coca Cola logo on its back panel.

The image does show a dual camera on the Coca Cola themed design, but the influencer hasn't shared any further details or specifications.

