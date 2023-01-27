Coca Cola may launch smartphone in collaboration with Realme by March

Any mention of Coca Cola and the first thing that comes to mind is a can or bottle of the chilled fizzy drink that makes Indian summers bearable, lights up festivals and is a staple for family gatherings. The last thing someone will associate with the iconic brand is a smartphone, but smartphone maker Realme is set to change that. The iconic American beverage brand and the emerging Chinese smartphone company are reportedly collaborating on a Coca Cola brand handset.
According to a tech influencer Mukul Sharma's tweet, Realme's Coca Cola phone will hit the stands in India before summer, as it will be launched in this quarter itself. He also offered a glimpse of the #cola phone with the unmissable Coca Cola logo on its back panel.
The image does show a dual camera on the Coca Cola themed design, but the influencer hasn't shared any further details or specifications.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)