Coca Cola may launch smartphone in collaboration with Realme by March

Any mention of Coca Cola and the first thing that comes to mind is a can or bottle of the chilled fizzy drink that makes Indian summers bearable, lights up festivals and is a staple for family gatherings. The last thing someone will associate with the iconic brand is a smartphone, but smartphone maker Realme is set to change that. The iconic American beverage brand and the emerging Chinese smartphone company are reportedly collaborating on a Coca Cola brand handset.

[Exclusive] Here's the all new #Cola Phone 😍

Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India.

Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.

Feel free to retweet.#ColaPhone pic.twitter.com/QraA1EHb6w — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 24, 2023

According to a tech influencer Mukul Sharma's tweet, Realme's Coca Cola phone will hit the stands in India before summer, as it will be launched in this quarter itself. He also offered a glimpse of the #cola phone with the unmissable Coca Cola logo on its back panel.

The image does show a dual camera on the Coca Cola themed design, but the influencer hasn't shared any further details or specifications.

