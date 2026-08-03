Coastal Corporation Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Surged To ₹11.57 Crore

Mumbai: Coastal Corporation Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11.57 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, a significant rise from ₹5.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Performance

Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹262.15 crore, up from ₹185.14 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. This marks a 41.60 per cent increase year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹247.69 crore, compared to ₹177.47 crore in the same period last year. This represents a 39.56 per cent rise in expenses year-on-year.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable increase, reaching ₹1.73 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is up from ₹0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

Board Decisions

The board approved the re-appointment of Jeeja Valsaraj, who retires by rotation, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 45th AGM is scheduled for Thursday, 27 August 2026.

Dividend Record Date

The company fixed Thursday, 20 August 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, if approved at the ensuing AGM. The board also approved registering the company as a Trader with FCI for the procurement of rice and other eligible food grains.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.