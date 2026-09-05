Coal Stocks At 50 Thermal Power Plants Fall To Critical Levels Amid High Power Demand, Monsoon Disruptions

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Coal stocks at thermal power plants across India have declined significantly, with 50 plants now classified as having critically low inventories, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The decline comes amid strong electricity demand and disruptions in coal transportation caused by the monsoon.

According to a report by The Times of India, the affected plants have a combined generation capacity of nearly 224 GW. Their total coal inventory stood at around 28.2 million tonnes, compared with the required level of 58.7 million tonnes. This means the available stock is only about 48% of the prescribed requirement.

Concerns rise amid high power demand

At the current consumption rate, the available coal stock can support around nine days of operations when plants run at an 85% plant load factor. Under normal conditions, thermal power stations are expected to maintain inventories equivalent to nearly 19 days of usage.

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Plants are categorised as critically short of coal when their inventory falls below 25% of the required level. Of the 50 plants in this category, 45 rely on domestic coal, while four use imported coal. One plant operates on washery rejects.

Despite the decline in inventories, the Coal Ministry has said there is no immediate threat to power generation. Officials said plants with low stocks are being monitored daily by an inter-ministerial group and additional supplies are being arranged wherever required.

According to the Times of India report, a Coal Ministry official said the critical classification is part of routine monitoring under CEA guidelines and does not mean plants are running out of fuel. The official added that actual coal consumption is lower than the level assumed under CEA’s normative calculations.

Monsoon impact expected to ease

Coal supply disruptions during the monsoon season are a recurring challenge, as heavy rainfall affects mining operations and transportation networks. Officials expect supply conditions to improve as rainfall reduces from September onwards.

The pressure on coal stocks has also resulted in some power plants delaying scheduled maintenance activities to ensure uninterrupted electricity generation amid sustained demand.

While authorities continue to monitor inventory levels closely, they expect coal supplies and improved logistics conditions to help rebuild stocks at thermal power plants. The government maintains that the current situation does not pose an immediate risk to electricity availability.