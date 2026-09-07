Coal Loading For Power Sector Maintains Steady Upward Momentum, Government Highlights Consistent Growth Trend

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New Delhi: Coal loading for India's power sector has maintained a steady upward trend, rising by 74 rakes per day in four days as producers stepped up supplies to meet the requirements of thermal power plants, the government said.

According to the Ministry of Coal, rake loading increased from 370 rakes on September 3 to 444 rakes on September 6. Coal loading recorded a single-day improvement of 31 rakes on September 6 alone.

The ministry attributed the improvement to higher supplies from Coal India Limited (CIL), its subsidiaries, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mine operators.

MCL Records Sharp Rise in Coal Loading

Most coal-producing companies reported an improvement in rake loading on September 6 compared with the previous day.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) recorded the largest single-day increase, with loading rising by 12 rakes to 111 rakes per day.

Captive coal block loading increased by six rakes to 72 per day, while Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) added eight rakes to reach 25 per day.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) increased loading by three rakes to 35, while private washeries and goods sheds added three rakes to reach 42 per day.

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) recorded increases of two and one rake, respectively.

Eastern Coalfields Limited and Western Coalfields Limited maintained loading levels of 23 and 29 rakes per day.

Critical Thermal Plants Under Watch

Overall, CIL siding coal loading climbed to 305 rakes per day on September 6, an increase of 26 rakes from the previous day.

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The Coal Ministry said thermal power plants with coal stocks below 25% of their normative requirement are being closely monitored.

Corrective coal supply measures have already been put in place to improve stock availability at these critical plants, it added.

The ministry said it will continue efforts to sustain higher coal supplies to the power sector and meet electricity-generation requirements.