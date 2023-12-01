Coal India’s Production Jumps 8.8%; Offtake Rises 6.2% | Representative Image/ File

The state-owned coal miner Coal India released the Provisional Production and Off-take Performance of the company, along with its subsidiary companies for the month of November 2023 through an exchange filing.

Production performance

Coal India Limited's production in November 2023 saw a jump of 8.8 per cent at 66 Million tonnes over last year’s 60.7 MT, the company announced on Friday.

Coal India’s subsidiary company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) posted a 48.6 per cent growth in the production of coal in November 2023 with the production at 4.1 MT against 2.7 MT in the same month last year. Another subsidiary company Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) produced 13.9 per cent more with the production at 3.7 MT against 3.3 MT. While CCL reported a jump in production of 10.6 per cent along with NCL and WCL reporting a rise in production of 7.9 per cent and 4 per cent. Even SECL and MCL saw a rise in production. However, NEC saw a rise in production of 50.1 per cent with 0.02 MT coal produced.

Offtake performance

Further, Coal India’s offtake increased by 6.2 per cent to 63.1 in comparison to 59.4 in November 2022. All of the subsidiaries including NEC, MCL, SECL and WCL reported a jump of 67.8 per cent, 0.1 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively. ECL saw a rise of 35.4 per cent, BCCL saw a jump of 11.4 per cent, CCL rose 1 per cent while, NCL offtake hiked 3 per cent.