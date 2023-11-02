Coal India’s Production Jumps 15.4%; Offtake Rises 14.8% | File/ Representative image

The state-owned coal miner Coal India released the Provisional Production and Off-take Performance of the company, along with its subsidiary companies for the month of October 2023 through an exchange filing.

Production performance

Coal India Limited's production in October 2023 saw a jump of 15.4 per cent at 61.1 Million tonnes over last year’s 52.9 MT, the company announced on Thursday.

Coal India’s subsidiary company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) posted a 32.9 per cent growth in the production of coal in October 2023 with the production at 3.1 MT against 2.3 MT in the same month last year. Another subsidiary company Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) produced 10.3 per cent more with the production at 3.2 MT against 2.9 MT. While CCL reported a jump in production of 10.5 per cent along with NCL and WCL reporting a rise in production of 9.5 per cent and 20.8 per cent. Even SECL and MCL saw a rise in production. However, NEC saw a rise in production of 186 per cent with 0.02 MT coal produced.

Offtake performance

Further, Coal India’s offtake increased by 14.8 per cent to 61.6 MT in comparison to 53.7 MT in October 2022. All of the subsidiaries including NEC, MCL, SECL and WCL reported a jump of 589.8 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 24.8 per cent and 34.6 per cent respectively. ECL saw a rise of 25 per cent, BCCL saw a jump of 14.5 per cent, CCL rose 7.8 per cent while, NCL offtake hiked 7.8 per cent.

Read Also Coal ministry Generates ₹28.79 Cr Revenue Via Disposal Of Scrap

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)