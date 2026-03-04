Coal India Conducts 103.66 Lakh Tonnes SWMA E-Auction Allocation in February 2026

Coal India Limited reported provisional Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) e-auction data showing allocation of 103.66 lakh tonnes of coal in February 2026 against 205.92 lakh tonnes offered by the company and its subsidiaries. |

Kolkata: Coal India Limited has released provisional details of its SWMA e-auction performance for February 2026, along with cumulative figures for the period April 2025 to February 2026.

Coal India and its subsidiaries offered a total of 205.92 lakh tonnes of coal during February 2026 under the SWMA e-auction mechanism. Out of this, 103.66 lakh tonnes were allocated to buyers, representing roughly 50 percent of the quantity offered. The average premium achieved over the notified coal price stood at about 35 percent for the month.

Several Coal India subsidiaries participated in the e-auction process during February 2026. Quantities offered included 40.57 lakh tonnes by Eastern Coalfields Limited, 20.34 lakh tonnes by Bharat Coking Coal Limited, 23.39 lakh tonnes by Central Coalfields Limited, and 7.66 lakh tonnes by Northern Coalfields Limited. Other subsidiaries, including Western Coalfields Limited, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, also contributed significant volumes, with varying allocation rates and price premiums achieved over notified prices.

Allocation rates differed across subsidiaries. Northern Coalfields Limited recorded an allocation of 69 percent of its offered quantity, while Western Coalfields Limited achieved 79 percent allocation. South Eastern Coalfields Limited allocated about 75 percent of its offered volume, while Mahanadi Coalfields Limited recorded an allocation rate of around 49 percent during the February auctions.

For the cumulative period from April 2025 to February 2026, Coal India and its subsidiaries offered 1,896.18 lakh tonnes of coal under the SWMA e-auction mechanism. Out of this, 884.04 lakh tonnes were allocated, representing about 47 percent of the quantity offered. The average premium realized over notified prices during the period stood at approximately 37 percent. Coal India said the data reflects provisional figures for SWMA e-auction performance across the company and its subsidiary coal-producing entities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in Coal India Limited’s regulatory filing dated March 03, 2026, regarding SWMA e-auction data. No external sources were used in preparing this article.