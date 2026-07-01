 Coal India Bags 600 MW Solar Project In Uttar Pradesh, ₹2,831.11 Crore Order Boosts Green Energy Push
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Coal India Bags 600 MW Solar Project In Uttar Pradesh, ₹2,831.11 Crore Order Boosts Green Energy Push

Coal India Ltd has received a Letter of Award for setting up a 600 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh, with an estimated project cost of Rs 2,831.11 crore. This project marks a significant expansion into renewable energy for the coal major.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Coal India Bags 600 MW Solar Project In Uttar Pradesh, ₹2,831.11 Crore Order Boosts Green Energy Push
Coal India Ltd has received a Letter of Award for setting up a 600 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh. |

Mumbai: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday announced it has secured a contract to establish a 600 megawatt (MW) solar power plant at Jalaun Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh. The estimated project cost for the venture is Rs 2,831.11 crore.

Project Details

Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited awarded the Letter of Award to Coal India. The project involves setting up two 300 MW solar units and will sell power at a tariff of Rs 2.73 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

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Execution Timeline

The company expects to complete the project within 18 months from the date of signing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Coal India must also submit upfront solar park development charges before signing the Implementation Support Agreement (ISA).

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Domestic Entity

The contract was awarded by a domestic entity. It does not involve any promoter, promoter group, or group companies having an interest in the awarding entity, nor does it fall under related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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