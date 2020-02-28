COAI asks govt to ease dues payment terms

Industry body COAI has sent out a distress signal to the government seeking easier terms for payment of statutory dues by telcos, including extension of loans at lower rates to cover AGR liabilities, as also fast implementation of floor prices, to rescue the troubled sector.

With the telecom industry plunging into a deep, unprecedented crisis, the association has raised an alarm over banks' unwillingness to take any risk with regard to the sector, and asserted the "need to give a clear message to banks that government is there to support the sector".

"Banks are currently unwilling to take any risk with respect to the telecom sector and are constantly asking telecom service providers to reduce their exposures by refusing to issue new bank guarantees or even to renew bank guarantees," COAI Director General, Rajan Mathews said in a letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has also said that the requirement of financial bank guarantees for securing licence fee payments should be done away with.

In case Telecom Department is of the view that financial bank guarantees are needed, the same should be reduced to one quarter of licence fee, as per the industry body.

COAI also sought an immediate cut in licence fee levy to three per cent from 8 per cent and reduction in spectrum usage charges.