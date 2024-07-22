CNH India Marks 7 Lakh Tractors Milestone at Greater Noida Facility

CNH India |

CNH, a global leader in agriculture known for its New Holland and Case IH brands, has reached a significant production milestone with 7 lakh tractors manufactured at its Greater Noida plant. The facility produces around 2,000 different tractors variants, ranging from 35 to 120 horsepower, across both brands. Gerrit Marx, the new CEO of CNH, was present at the milestone event during his recent visit to India, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to the Indian market and its future growth.

Narinder Mittal, Country Manager & Managing Director of CNH India & SAARC, expressed his excitement about reaching the milestone of 700,000 tractors, alongside the CEO and the team in India. He noted, “This achievement highlights our commitment to 'Made in India' and our efforts to enhance agricultural development in the country. It reflects the dedication of our team and the confidence our customers have in our products. India plays a crucial role on the global stage, presenting vast opportunities and potential. We will continue to focus on technology and innovation to drive our success in this market.”

Since starting operations in 1999, CNH’s Greater Noida plant has grown significantly, now capable of producing 60,000 tractors each year. The facility not only manufacturers tractors but also engines, Power Take Offs (PTOs), and axles. These products cater to the domestic market and are exported to more than 75 countries, including regions across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and North America.

For over 25 years, CNH India has been a key player in the country through its brands Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment. In 2018, the company further expanded its services by launching CNH Capital India which provides financing solutions for its entire product range.