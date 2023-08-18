Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300

Closing Bell: Sensex Below 65,500, Nifty Ends Day at 19,365.25 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 281.10 points to end the day at 64,869.92 and the Nifty was at 19,282.35, down by 82.90 points.

The market falls for the fourth straight week for the first time in the last 15 months.

Nifty Bank slips 99.25 points to 43,792.10.

From Sensex pack, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL, Reliance were the major gainers.

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

The Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at all-time low of 83.10 against US dollar.

