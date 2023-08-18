 Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300

From Sensex pack, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL, Reliance were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Below 65,500, Nifty Ends Day at 19,365.25 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 281.10 points to end the day at 64,869.92 and the Nifty was at 19,282.35, down by 82.90 points.

The market falls for the fourth straight week for the first time in the last 15 months.

Nifty Bank slips 99.25 points to 43,792.10.

From Sensex pack, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL, Reliance were the major gainers.

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

The Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at all-time low of 83.10 against US dollar.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex Below 65,000, Nifty At 19,297.70
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KEC International Bags New Orders Worth ₹1,007 Cr

KEC International Bags New Orders Worth ₹1,007 Cr

M&M Gets ₹14.3 lakh Penalty Notice For Incorrect Input Tax Credit Claim By Erstwhile Arm

M&M Gets ₹14.3 lakh Penalty Notice For Incorrect Input Tax Credit Claim By Erstwhile Arm

Aether Industries Grants 4,692 Stock Options To Employees

Aether Industries Grants 4,692 Stock Options To Employees

RBI Issues Revised Guidelines For IDF-NBFCs

RBI Issues Revised Guidelines For IDF-NBFCs

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300